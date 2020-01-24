SL seventh grade girls beat Spirit Lake

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team played Spirit Lake on Monday. The “A” team won 43-17. Maddy Raveling led the way with 22 points. Kennadie Miller added eight, Adeeya Yanga six, Mackenzie Harder five and Lillie Hoffman two.

The “B” team was defeated 20-14. Tanya Najera scored eight points. Brie Orth, Kenya Harris and Hannah Taylor all added two points.