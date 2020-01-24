SL seventh grade girls beat Spirit Lake

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team played Spirit Lake on Monday. The “A” team won 43-17. Maddy Raveling led the way with 22 points. Kennadie Miller added eight, Adeeya Yanga six, Mackenzie Harder five and Lillie Hoffman two.
The “B” team was defeated 20-14. Tanya Najera scored eight points. Brie Orth, Kenya Harris and Hannah Taylor all added two points.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.