Ridge View uses strong first half to top Siouxland Christian by 12

Anya Kistenmacher finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists and Ridge View outscored Siouxland Christian 25-13 in the first half as the Raptors went on to a 46-34 win in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sioux City.

Ridge View held a 14-6 lead after the first quarer and led 25-13 at halftime. It was 34-24 heading into the fourth period of play.