Ridge View uses strong first half to top Siouxland Christian by 12

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Anya Kistenmacher finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists and Ridge View outscored Siouxland Christian 25-13 in the first half as the Raptors went on to a 46-34 win in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sioux City.
Ridge View held a 14-6 lead after the first quarer and led 25-13 at halftime. It was 34-24 heading into the fourth period of play.
