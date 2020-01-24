Presidential candidates in SL this weekend

Buttigieg here Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will campaign Saturday at the Estelle Siebens Science Center at Buena Vista University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

JILL BIDEN, wife of Joe Biden, campaigns Saturday at the Biden office, 615 Lake, at 2:30 p.m.

Sanders in Storm Lake Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will campaign in Storm Lake on Sunday at 3 p.m. at King’s Pointe along with filmmaker Michael Moore and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Yang here Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be at Buena Vista University on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Anderson Auditorium.