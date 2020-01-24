Presidential candidates in SL this weekend

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Buttigieg here Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will campaign Saturday at the Estelle Siebens Science Center at Buena Vista University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

JILL BIDEN, wife of Joe Biden, campaigns Saturday at the Biden office, 615 Lake, at 2:30 p.m.

Sanders in Storm Lake Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will campaign in Storm Lake on Sunday at 3 p.m. at King’s Pointe along with filmmaker Michael Moore and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Yang here Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be at Buena Vista University on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Anderson Auditorium.

 

 

