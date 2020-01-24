OA-BCIG uses fast start to beat WVC rival Ridge View

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Cooper Dejean finished with 15 points, seven assists and six steals and OA-BCIG jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter as the Falcons went on to defeat Western Valley Conference rival Ridge View 49-33 on Monday at Holstein.
The Falcons extended their lead to 23-13 at halftime. It was 37-23 entering the fourth quarter of play.
