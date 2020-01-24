Mike Solem

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Mike Solem, 56, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

