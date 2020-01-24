Mike Solem
Mike Solem, 56, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
