Mike Franken for Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Groundhog Day will be here soon. What do we have to look forward to? Unfortunately the DSCC and (Wood) Chuck Schumer seem to want to watch the same story over and over again. Schumer and DC Democrats think they know better than us Iowans! By endorsing one of the four Polk County Democrats that are running in the Democratic Primary to challenge Senator Joni Ernst, they essentially deny “we the people” the opportunity to choose in the primary.

I, for one, am tired of the media and big-money PACs having such a large impact in our elections, primaries and caucuses. Join me in calling for the DSCC to stop endorsing candidates in Democratic primaries. Consider supporting the one Democratic candidate (not from Polk County!) who has served his country for over 35 years in uniform around the world, and is now actively working to serve Iowa in Washington, D.C. Consider supporting Mike Franken for U.S. Senate.

DAVID WEAVER

Rippey