Fun at Early Childhood

Around Town – East Early Childhood Preschool held their January Literacy Music event on Friday, Jan. 10. The story was The Jacket I Wear in the Snow. Many students wore hats for the event. The nursery rhyme this month was Row, Row, Row, Your Boat, they even had students with sailor hats in a boat. The whole school participated in exercises that went along with the nursery rhyme including “boat pose.” Reading certificates were also given.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.