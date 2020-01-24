Fourth quarter spurt hurts Ridge View in loss to SC

Siouxland Christian used a 25-14 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away from a close game as it went on to defeat Ridge View 65-51 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sioux City.

Ridge View held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but Siouxland Christian grabbed a 26-25 lead at halftime. It was 40-37 Siouxland Christian heading into the fourth quarter of play.