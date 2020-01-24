Fast second half start helps Ridge View beat OA-BCIG

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Ridge View used an 18-7 spurt in the third quarter to pull away from a tie game at halftime as the Raptors went on to beat Western Valley Conference rival OA-BCIG 52-36 on Monday at Holstein.
Ridge View held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, but the game was tied at 24-24 at halftime. The Raptors took a 42-31 lead into the fourth.
