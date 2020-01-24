Emmetsburg proves to be too much for Sioux Central

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Emmetsburg used a 19-12 spurt in the second quarter to take control as the E’Hawks went on to beat Sioux Central 53-27 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday night at Sioux Rapids.
The E’Hawks led 11-5 after the first quarter before extending the lead to 30-17 by halftime. It was 44-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
