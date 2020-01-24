Emmetsburg holds off late rally by Sioux Central to win, 51-46

Emmetsburg used a 14-7 spurt in the third quarter to gain seperation as the E’Hawks held off a fourth quarter rally by Sioux Central to win a Twin Lakes Conference game 51-46 on Tuesday in Sioux Rapids.

Emmetsburg led 8-7 after the first quarter and took a 19-17 lead into the locker room by halftime. It was 33-24 E’Hawks entering the fourth quarter of play.