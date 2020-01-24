Emmetsburg holds off late rally by Sioux Central to win, 51-46

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Emmetsburg used a 14-7 spurt in the third quarter to gain seperation as the E’Hawks held off a fourth quarter rally by Sioux Central to win a Twin Lakes Conference game 51-46 on Tuesday in Sioux Rapids.
Emmetsburg led 8-7 after the first quarter and took a 19-17 lead into the locker room by halftime. It was 33-24 E’Hawks entering the fourth quarter of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.