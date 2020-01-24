Dorothy Ohrlund
Dorothy Ohrlund, 96, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that memorials be given to Alzheimer's Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; The Robert and Dorothy Ohrlund Scholarship Fund; or to St. Mark Lutheran Church: 1614 W. 5th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588, Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
