Demers helps BV men win fifth straight game

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Michael Demers had a career-high by scoring 27 points and making a career-best seven 3-pointers as he helped lift Buena Vista to a 90-75 road win over Central on Wednesday night to wrap up the first half of the league schedule.
The former Storm Lake St. Mary’s prep standout made his first five 3-point attempts in the first half and led all scorers at the break with 19 points.
