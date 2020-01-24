Alta-Aurelia pulls away in second quarter to beat GTRA in TLC game

Alta-Aurelia outscored Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 44-12 over the second and third quarters as the Warriors went on to beat the Titans 80-53 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday.

Alta-Aurelia held a 20-19 lead after the first quarter, but used a 16-6 spurt in the second quarter to extend their lead to 36-25 at halftime. It was 64-31 heading into the fourth quarter.