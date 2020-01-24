Alta-Aurelia pulls away in second quarter to beat GTRA in TLC game

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
Alta-Aurelia outscored Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 44-12 over the second and third quarters as the Warriors went on to beat the Titans 80-53 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday.
Alta-Aurelia held a 20-19 lead after the first quarter, but used a 16-6 spurt in the second quarter to extend their lead to 36-25 at halftime. It was 64-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.