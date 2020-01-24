Alta-Aurelia no match for SCC in Twin Lakes Conference game

Published Friday, January 24, 2020
South Central Calhoun raced out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and the Titans never looked back as they defeated Alta-Aurelia 76-56 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Rockwell City.
The Titans extended their lead to 38-24 by halftime. It was 60-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
