Yang to visit on Sunday
Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang will visit Anderson Auditorium at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Yang, the founder of Venture for America and college test-prep software, became well-known in the race for championing what he calls the “freedom dividend,” a $1,000-per-month stipend to every American.
