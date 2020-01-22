Yang to visit on Sunday

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang will visit Anderson Auditorium at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Yang, the founder of Venture for America and college test-prep software, became well-known in the race for championing what he calls the “freedom dividend,” a $1,000-per-month stipend to every American.

