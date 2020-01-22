STSB Jean Day

Employees of Security Trust & Savings Bank, Storm Lake and Rembrandt, held a jean day to benefit the Midwest Christian Services Residential Treatment Facility in Peterson. From left: Josie Fahrenkrog, Rembrandt; Ladene Ponsor, Storm Lake; Deanna Scott – executive director MCS and Shelley Hohneke, Storm Lake.

