Second session began Jan. 13

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

The second session of the 88th General Assembly of the State of Iowa gaveled in at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. The remainder of Monday was consumed with procedures required by the Iowa Constitution to organize the House, establish communication with the Senate and the Governor and approve the policies and rules under which the House will conduct business.

Last Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the Condition of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House Chamber. On Wednesday, acting Supreme Court Chief Justice David Wiggins delivered the State of the Judiciary to a joint session, and on Thursday Major General Corell delivered the State of the Iowa National Guard to a third joint session.

In her State of the State message, Governor Reynolds proclaimed the Condition of the State of Iowa to be strong and improving. The budget is balanced, the state ended the fiscal year with a surplus, and the state’s reserve accounts have been replenished to the statutory requirement of 10% of the annual budget.

In her speech, the Governor laid out a broad and bold agenda for the next year, with education at the top of her list. She has proposed an additional $20 million for the Future Ready Iowa Program to prepare Iowans for the jobs of the 21st century. Programs that will support apprenticeships in high tech jobs, and encourage more programs that will prepare Iowa’s workforce for the jobs of the 21st century. She also proposed a $100 million increase to our K-12 system, which includes a $5 million increase in transportation equity funds.

The lynch pin of the Governor’s proposal for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) is an increase of 1% in the sales tax. This increase will trigger the 2010 Constitutional amendment that mandated the first 3/8% of a sales tax increase would go to conservation and natural resources. The increase will raise approximately $180 million, $100 million of which will go to water quality initiatives. The remaining 5/8% would be split between income tax rate reductions and reducing property taxes by replacing 70% of the county mental health levies with state funding.

The Governor is also proposing a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to felons who have served their terms. Iowa is one of only two states in the nation that does not automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have discharged their sentences.

On Wednesday, the Condition of the Judiciary was presented by acting Chief Justice Wiggins. It was an emotional morning as the comments Chief Wiggins made were written by Chief Justice Mark Cady prior to his untimely death last November. Iowa lost an amazing leader who was dedicated to the law, equal justice for everyone regardless of status, and to making Iowa’s court system the best in the nation. He will be sorely missed, and I encourage the Iowa Supreme Court, as they elect the next Chief Justice, to select from the court a jurist who embodies the values, the integrity, and the dedication of Justice Mark Cady. May he rest in peace.