Robert D. Blue Scholarship application available online

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the opening of the 2020 Robert D. Blue Scholarship at rdblue.org as an outlet for students to fund their higher education goals. Graduates of any Iowa high school who plan to attend a college or university in the state of Iowa for the 2020-2021 school year are eligible to apply.

