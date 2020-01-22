Nick Nurse to headline 24th annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools

The Catholic School Foundation of the Diocese of Sioux City is pleased to announce Nick Nurse as the keynote speaker for the 24th Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City, Neb. The theme for this year’s dinner is “Let Your Spirit Shine!”

