Local P.E.O. Chapter presents grant to BVU student

Storm Lake’s P.E.O. Chapter NM awarded a Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant to Laura Negrete-Sanches on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Negrete-Sanches, a social work major of Storm Lake, was awarded $1,000 for education-related expenses as she completes her final semester at Buena Vista University. She will be completing an internship at a local school during her final semester before graduation in May 2020.

