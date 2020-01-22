Get ready for Kenny Ahern

The next event in the Storm Lake Community Ed Performing Arts Series features entertainer Kenny Ahern with his show “To Laugh Is To Live!” In this hilarious family escapade you are introduced to a whimsical comic world where the audience happily becomes partners with Kenny’s lovable eccentric character. Extraordinary artisty mingles with delightfully daring antics. The result is a dazzling, heartwarming performance. Ahern takes the stage at Storm Lake Auditorium Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.