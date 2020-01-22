Free Lunch and Learn – Ask the Cardiologist

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Come and ask the cardiologist your heart questions. Buena Vista Regional Medical Center hosts Jon A. Peacock, FACC, MD and the BVRMC EMS team during a free luncheon on Monday, Feb. 17, in the Kallmer Education Center from noon to 1 p.m.
Seating is limited, please RSVP to 213-8683 by Feb. 13. This event is sponsored by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.