Francis Carlson  

Francis “Fran” H. Carlson, 83, of Alta died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 18, at United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Francis Herman Carlson, son of Eric Walfred and Ethel Agnes (Schuett) Carlson was born April 28, 1936. Francis attended country school at Douglas #4 near Washta and graduated from Washta Consolidated in 1955.

Following graduation, Fran built silos for Cherokee Solo Company and worked as a hired man until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. He was a signal corps lineman, but spent most of his duty as a sax man in the Fort Gordon-Augusta, Ga. post band. The highlight of his military duty was playing for and meeting President Eisenhower. He was discharged in January 1961.

Fran was married to Jane Kirkholm in Alta United Methodist Church in May 29, 1960. Together they raised one daughter, Colleen.

After his discharge, Fran returned to his roots and lived the life he loved best—farming the rich Iowa soil in his trusty red International Harvestor. Upon his retirement in 2010, Fran often fired up his restored Farmall for tractor rides and the occasional parade.

During his life, Fran was one of those people who was easy to know. Anyone who knew Fran was well acquainted with his love for a good story, his ability to tell a good joke, his mad polka dancing skills, and his fishing finesse. However, his biggest joy was spending time with his granddaughters — fishing, roasting hotdogs over a bonfire, building hay forts in the loft, or playing a dirty round of Crazy 8. It delighted him when his great-granddaughter wanted to play cards or walk to the park with him to swing.

Francis was preceded to eternity by his wife; brother Howard; sister-in-law Lois; brothers-in-law Irvin and Ed; and niece Janie.

He is survived by his daughter Colleen (David); granddaughters Katie (Jessie) and Lauren (Steve); great- granddaughter Calypso; sister Irene; sisters-in-law Betty and Margie; brother-in-law Jim; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of true and loyal friends.