Fern Crowley, 88, of Storm Lake, Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, in Indiantown, Fla., with family by her side.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

She is survived by son Kelly (Constance) Crowley of Florida; and sister Joyce Robbins of Iowa; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Crowley (m. Dec. 30, 1952) and her parents Orson Fitchett and Mary Johnson.

She was one of eight children and lived in Newell until she married, after which she lived in Lakeside. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed several family reunion style gatherings a year.

She loved bowling, her chicken collection and a good cup of coffee with friends. Her house was warm and welcoming, just like her hugs, and she always had a yummy treat for visitors.

She was an active volunteer. She watched over countless children at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church nursery. She helped with the Festival of Trees and was an integral part of the hospital auxiliary. She will be missed by all who knew her.

If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation in her name to the BV Hospital Auxiliary.