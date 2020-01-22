Ernst in trouble

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is in deep political trouble as President Trump’s impeachment trial begins. She has called the impeachment a sham. Last week, Ernst said that since Ukraine ultimately got its military aid, the abuse of power in withholding it is “moot.” Then she laughed.

At the same time, Morning Consult reported that Ernst is among the most unpopular of the 100 senators. Only Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are more unpopular. Her approval rating is at 37%. When she was elected five years ago it was over 60%.

She and Sen. Chuck Grassley have been steadfast in their support for Trump. She called him a friend of the farmer after he knocked the stuffing out of ag commodity markets with his trade wars. The Associated Press said she is coordinating with dark money groups, which is illegal.

Ernst is not acting as an impartial juror.

She might start now that four strong Democrats are champing at the bit to replace her: Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro.

Nearly 80% of Iowans believe that the Senate should conduct a complete impeachment trial — including fact witnesses and documents. It appears that Ernst will have the opportunity to vote in coming days on whether to allow witnesses. If she votes against it, there will be a price to pay at the polls in November.

At this point, we can only assume that Ernst will not favor witnesses since the whole point is “moot.” It also suggests that she has made up her mind not to remove Trump from office for selling out democracy and national security.

One reason McConnell is so unpopular is that he is rigging the trial with the White House. Collins is seen as a spineless waffler. Ernst is a tool of McConnell who has no independent thought in her head, and has stood by as Trump has wrecked the Iowa economy.

Ernst’s moment of truth soon arrives. How she votes may well determine the balance of the US Senate and if Congress remains a co-equal branch of government. If she votes for honest and open proceedings her popularity will rise. If she votes with Trump, her Senate career should be over.

Markets don’t believe him

Soybean markets have slid sideways since President Trump tried to sell them a pig in a poke with his supposed trade deal with China. If China were to purchase $50 billion in agricultural goods — twice what they have ever bought in a year — as Trump claimed, the markets would go wild.

Buy the rumor, sell the fact. Nobody bought the rumor of increased trade with China after Trump tried to humiliate our top soybean customer. China has turned to other sources, primarily Brazil and Argentina, as a reliable soy supplier. The trade knows the facts. That’s why soybeans were $10.68 per bushel in Chicago on Trump’s inauguration day, and they are $9.50 now. (Beans went so low as $8.14 per bushel in July 2018).

Trump relented in his trade war when somebody explained to him that the Midwest was getting pummeled by it (perhaps former Iowa governor and current Chinese Ambassador Terry Branstad), and that it could cost him re-election.

He declared victory and told farmers to buy bigger tractors and more land.

The markets yawned.

That’s because they can’t believe him, and the Chinese have more credibility. The Chinese will buy as suits their demand.

This is the problem when you have a liar for President. Markets don’t know what to think. If they believed China would dramatically increase ag purchases, markets would respond in kind. The markets believe nothing coming out of the President’s mouth.

That’s a problem for business. You can’t trust the President.