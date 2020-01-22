Cole sworn in as chief

Assistant Police Chief Chris Cole said he was touched by the number of people who came out Monday afternoon for the ceremony at which he was sworn in as Storm Lake Police Chief by Mayor Mike Porsch (upper left). He thanked colleagues for their support and encouragement at this time of transition. Law enforcement personnel, representatives of the city and Cole’s wife Stacey, superintendent of schools, witnessed the swearing in. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

