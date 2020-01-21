Steven Ensley, 66, of Storm Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake.