Winterfest resurrected

Buena Vista University and Storm Lake United will sponsor Winterfest Sunday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m.-4 pm. at Scout Park and the public is invited.

This free event will include ice-skating, cross-country skiing, show shoeing, ice bowling and broomball games, with gear provided.

Bring your ice fishing equipment and fishing license and holes will be pre-drilled on the lake.

Members of BVU’s ALPS organization are offering hot cider and hot chocolate in the Rec House.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.