What’s Cooking

Dinner Date

Monday: Tuna and vegetable pasta, salad, mixed fruit and ice box cookie

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, lettuce or spinach salad, peaches and roll

Wednesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus and choice of juice

Thursday: Philly sloppy Joe, bun, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and peanut butter cookie

Friday: Roast beef, roasted red potatoes, broccoli spears, mixed fruit or hot milk cake with berry mix

