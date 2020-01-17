What’s Cooking

Published Friday, January 17, 2020
Dinner Date
Monday: Tuna and vegetable pasta, salad, mixed fruit and ice box cookie
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, lettuce or spinach salad, peaches and roll
Wednesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus and choice of juice
Thursday: Philly sloppy Joe, bun, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables and peanut butter cookie
Friday: Roast beef, roasted red potatoes, broccoli spears, mixed fruit or hot milk cake with berry mix
