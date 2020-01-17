Velma Auen, 94, of Albert City died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Pocahontas Community Hospital.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Albert City. Burial was in the church cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Velma was born April 21, 1925 in Carnavon, to Henry and Margaret Voss Frank. She attended Rural School Viola #1 and graduated May 27, 1938. Unable to attend high school due to her mothers’ health, she later worked as a waitress at Frozen Frontier in Lake View for several years until she got married. On Nov. 15, 1953, she married Arthur R. Auen at Peace Lutheran Church, Wall Lake. Velma and Art moved to a farm in Pocahontas in 1954. They farmed for 13 years before moving to Albert City.

Velma had a large garden and canned during the summer. She was a homemaker until their five children went to school. She obtained her GED from lowa Central in Fort Dodge in 1977. She started working at North West Aging of Spencer. She worked at Newell Good Samaritan in 1981 as a cook before retiring in 1995. Velma did a lot of work for the Senior Center and belonged to card clubs as she loved playing cards. Velma attended St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Velma is survived by her four children: Craig Auen of Albert City; Marlene Kuhn of Connersville, Ind.; Elaine Fisher and her husband Robert of Fort Dodge; and Marilyn Ball and Cesar Chapa of Lewisvillle, Texas; grandchildren: Michael Kuhn and his wife Kari; Matthew Kuhn; Cory Fisher; and Elizabeth Heuer; great grand-children: Robert Kuhn and Dylan Kuhn; sisters-in-law: Irene Goodlaxson, Betty Graber and Norma Frank.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Frank; husband Arthur Robert Auen; in-laws: Ella and Art Auen; daughter Beverly Heuer; grandson Steven Fisher; sister lla Oxendale; brother Ernest (Chuck) Frank; brothers-in-law: John Oxendale, Marvin Auen, Dean Goodlaxson and Richard Graber.