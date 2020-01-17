Something for Legislature’s ‘To Do’ list

Published Friday, January 17, 2020
There is a retired businessman in western Iowa who bristles every time he reads a newspaper article from somewhere in our state about government officials who have misused their government credit cards for unauthorized purchases.
This man is worried such abuses could be happening at the local county hospital since top administrators were given credit cards to use.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.