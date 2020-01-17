Police Reports

SL man arrested on pot-dealing charge

A Storm Lake man was arrested on outstanding drug charges from October.

At noon Wednesday, officers arrested Terrence Little, 51, of Storm Lake at the Storm Lake Police Department. Little turned himself in to police after he learned that he was wanted on an SLPD drug charge stemming from an incident that occurred at 706 Geneseo St. apartment #3 in October. Police allege Little was in possession of around 30 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Little was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and transported to Buena Vista County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $1,000 bond.

Meth found in Sac City

A Lake View man was arrested in rural Sac City for methamphetamine possession Monday night.

The Sac County Sheriff stopped a vehicle in the 3500 mile of Otter Avenue for alleged equipment violations and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Kurt Lee Heuton. Deputies obtained consent to search his vehicle, a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville, and found methamphetamine and a glass smoking device. He was booked into Sac County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Ice causes crash

Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle wreck in the 4100 mile of Highway 71 on Monday.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff responded to a wreck at the location. They determined a 2015 Toyota Tundra lost control from the icy conditions, fishtailed and slid head-on to a 2014 Freightliner trailer traveling northbound. The tundra spun 180 degrees and came to a rest facing the northwest.

The accident caused around $18,500 in damages and the driver of the first vehicle, Abelino Orellana Ramirez, 38, was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.