Panther homecoming court

Published Friday, January 17, 2020

The 2020 homecoming court for St. Mary’s High School has been announced. Queen candidates are pictured front row left to right: Jaquelin Ocegueda, Perla Arregin, Alondra Rangel. Back: King candidates Sam Peters, Chase Hurd, Francisco Gonzalez. Coronation will be Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s gym.

