Governor visits SLHS Thursday

Gov. Kim Reynolds will tour Storm Lake High School on Thursday to see the school district’s progress on a computer science grant it received last year.

The tour is part of the Governor’s promotion of her Future Ready Iowa program, according to Supt. Stacey Cole. Details of the governor’s tour haven’t been released.

