Francis Carlson
Francis “Fran” H. Carlson, 83, of Alta died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.
World News
