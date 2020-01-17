Elizabeth Miller

Elizabeth Ann Miller, 84, of Alta died Jan. 13, 2020.

“Liz” Miller, daughter of Orla John Harder and Alice Regina Harder, loving wife of Arthur “Art” Miller, passed away at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake after a long battle with illness.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Liz was born July 31, 1935 in Le Mars, at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was baptized, received communion and confirmation in the Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Liz attended grade school at several country schools around Marcus and Cleghorn and later graduated high school at Holy Name High in Marcus in the spring of 1954.

Following her high school graduation, she attended the Iowa State Teachers College over the summer to attain her teaching certificate and took her first job as an elementary first grade teacher near Peterson at Brook Consolidated School. She continued to teach first grade over the next 23 years at Grundy Center (’55-’58), Sheldon (’59-’60), Cedar Rapids (’61-’62) and Cherokee (’63-’67). Liz attended night and summer school classes at Wayne St. University of Colorado at Boulder, and University of Northern Iowa to receive her bachelors degree in elementary education in 1961.

On Dec. 29, 1964, Liz was united in marriage to Arthur Miller at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Together they were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Curtis.

Together with Art, they began Miller Farm Drainage in 1967 and established a successful business that served hundreds of farmers over Northwest Iowa for the next 40 years. The business was expanded to provide auto salvage, snow removal, general contracting and the raising of crops on the family farm.

Liz enjoyed traveling with her family and sisters, gardening, live theater, driving convertibles, basketball and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also was very active in St. Mary’s Parish, leading and supporting the Catholic Daughters over 40 years. Liz had a life-long passion for teaching religious education, which she did for over 60 years.

Those left to cherish her memory include sons: Douglas of Storm Lake; Curtis (Kristi) of Geneva, Ill.; granddaughters Kelsi and Elle of Geneva, Ill.; sister Lois Jean (Ron) Schmidt of Bloomington, Minn.; sister and brother-in-law Monica (Dick) Rice of Storm Lake; sister-in-law Joan Miller of Storm Lake; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Art; parents Orla and Alice; and her sister Mary.