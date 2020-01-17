Dry manure applicator certification workshop Feb. 18

Commercial manure applicators and confinement site manure applicators who primarily handle, haul or land apply dry or solid manure should plan to attend the dry manure applicator certification workshop scheduled in Buena Vista County at Prairie Lakes AEA, 824 Flindt Drive, Storm Lake on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Please call 712-732-5056 by Feb. 14 to register for this workshop.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.