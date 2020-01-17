Donald Caboth, we found Floyd Lindgren

On Nov. 8 we printed this picture from 1953 shared by subscriber Donald Caboth of Alta. It was taken the day he and seven other drafted young men from Buena Vista County went off to Camp Crowder for the Korean War. Caboth (first row, second from right), an Albert City native, was curious what ever became of the other guys. A few weeks ago we got a call from a relative of Floyd Lindgren (circled) to say Floyd is 90-years-old and living in Oneida, N.Y.

