Devil in the details

By Art Cullen

We are at first blush inclined to support Gov. Kim Reynolds’s proposal outlined in her Condition of the State Address to increase the sales tax to 8%, splitting the revenue among conservation, mental health and income tax breaks. That support depends on whether the new sales tax revenue would be used to actually increase overall spending on natural resource preservation and enhancement. We just don’t know yet.

Increasing the sales tax would raise $270 million, three-eights of which would go to natural resource conservation as dictated by a Constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2010. Reynolds said she would like to change the formula for fund distribution that voters approved. That suggests to us that she would like to direct more money for water-quality projects under the Voluntary Nutrient Reduction Act, administered by the Department of Agriculture, and away from general conservation spending. We hope we are wrong.

The Iowa Environmental Council issued a statement of cautious optimism but it, too, would like to see the details.

The other five-eigths of the sales tax increase would protect counties from property-tax increases for implementing a new regional mental health system. Buena Vista County’s mental health levy is set to balloon by 30%. No doubt county supervisors would rather see sales taxes used.

Of course, the governor had to offer an income tax cut of 10%, using the remainder of the sales tax increase.

Reynolds previously has said that any sales tax increase would have to be revenue-neutral — that is, if one tax is raised another must be cut, and spending should not increase.

We’re skeptical that Reynolds and the agribusiness cabal running this state will actually allow a significant increase in natural resource funding, especially if it suggests any decrease in acreage for corn and soybeans and their attendant chemicals. But any increase — even if it means throwing money at agribusiness — is better than nothing.

We wish she would lay off the income tax cuts. Sales taxes are paid disproportionately by the working poor. There is very little in this proposal for them, unless conservation funding is allowed to dramatically increase as voters intended 10 years ago. It’s time to clean up this state and build resilience against the climate crisis. Maybe Reynolds is thinking that. Probably not.

Warren recovers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren reclaimed momentum this week in a dust-up with Sen. Bernie Sanders over the electability of a woman to the White House. Warren had dipped in the polls since summer while critics ripped her apart for supporting universal health care — she scared them, they reacted, it worked. The latest Iowa Poll showed that Warren’s numbers had stabilized, while Sanders holds a five-point lead over her. Then came the news that the Sanders campaign was describing Warren as an elitist, and that Sanders told Warren of his reservations about a female candidate in the face of Trump.

The question was raised during the Tuesday evening debate, right at the close of the first hour. Warren was masterful. Sanders denied saying that a woman has electability problems. Warren said she wasn’t going to get into it on stage, but that among all the men in the debate they had lost 10 elections among them. The women, Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, had not lost a single contest. Scheslow Auditorium at Drake University erupted into cheers. Take that, Bernie and Joe and Pete.

If Warren wins the Iowa Caucuses, mark that moment as a key turning point. Many woman considering another candidate probably thought, “You go, girl!” Those moments can win elections. She has the organization, she has been able to climb up after getting knocked down, she persists. That’s what it takes to win Iowa.