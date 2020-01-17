Corrections

Caucus registration

Buena Vista County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Eliason told The Times last week registration for satellite caucuses was due Jan. 17. Eliason said in an email on Friday that’s incorrect. Those attending satellite caucuses Feb. 3, located at Methodist Manor, Better Day Café and Pleasantview Home in Albert City, can register same day.

