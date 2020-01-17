Confinement site manure applicator training scheduled in Buena Vista County

Confinement site manure applicators should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to maintain or renew their confinement site manure applicator certification. The Buena Vista County workshop will be offered on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Buena Vista County Extension Office, 824 Flindt Dr., Storm Lake.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.