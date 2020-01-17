Casey's offers rewards members a chance to support SL Schools

Casey's General Stores has launched a new “Cash for Classrooms” program that allows customers in Storm Lake and across the region to pick the schools they would like the company to consider for more than $50,000 in upcoming donations.

Part of the award process is the number of times a school has been selected by Casey’s Rewards members as their designated Cash for Classrooms school between Jan. 7 and Feb. 14. The schools with the highest totals will have the greatest chance to receive an award.



