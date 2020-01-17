Bernie Sanders the best choice

I am a 69-year-old grandfather of six, Vietnam War Veteran and board member of Iowa CCI Action Fund. I am not a farmer, but I support Iowa farmers and the work they do for our state and for our country.

Bernie Sanders believes in farms and ranches too. As president, Sanders will enact a moratorium on factory farms and push for legislation addressing climate change; protecting the environment; and supporting regenerative, sustainable, independent family farming practices.



