Storm Lake finishes fourth in seven events at double dual in Spencer

Storm Lake finished fourth in seven events as the Tornadoes swam in a double dual meet at Spencer on Monday.

Spencer defeated the Tornadoes 56-21 and Sioux City Metro won 83-7.

Lucas Keller placed fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 36.61 seconds, as did Ethan Runneberg in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.48. Runneberg was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.65, as was Ben Stark in the 100 breast stroke in 1:36.26. Cole Kleespies took fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.83 seconds.



