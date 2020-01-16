SM girls use big second quarter to top Alta-Aurelia

Danika Demers scored a game-high 20 points and Sydney Hurd added 10 to help lead Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a 43-30 win over Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday at Alta.

The Panthers held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter, but outscored the Warriors 22-7 in the second quarter to take a 30-12 halftime lead. St. Mary’s scored 15 unanswered points in that stanza.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.