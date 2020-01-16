SL wrestlers split double dual at Akron-Westfield

Andrew Kutz and Deshawn Amida each won both of their matches by pin to help Storm Lake break even in a double dual on Tuesday at Akron.

The Tornadoes beat Akron-Westfield 53-28. Kutz won his match by pin in 1 minute, 51 seconds at 113 pounds. Brendon Todd was a winner by pin in 2:46 at 182.

Colton Dreith won by technical fall 16-1 at 195. Gabe Barnett stuck his opponent in 12 seconds at 220, as did Amida in 1:53 at 285 pounds.



