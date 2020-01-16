SL boys shake off slow start to beat Ridge View

After a lethargic first half, Storm Lake raised its energy level in the second half.

The Tornadoes used heavy pressure defense to create turnovers which led to points in transition as they outscored Ridge View 31-16 in the second half to come away with a 50-36 win on Monday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Storm Lake led 6-5 after the first quarter. It was 20-19 Ridge View at halftime.



