Taylor Krager finished with 15 points and six assists to help lead Sioux Central to a 58-48 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire on Monday at Sioux Rapids.

Sioux Central held a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. It was 33-21 at halftime and 49-29 entering the fourth period of play.



