Ridge View pulls away late to beat MVAOCOU

Cade Harriman and Bo Clausen each scored 10 points, and Ridge View outscored MVAOCOU 24-14 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 58-41 win in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Ridge View held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 21-17 by halftime. It was 34-26 Raptors heading into the fourth quarter of play.



